Paul Chappell, 45, of Hardwick, Cambridge, is wanted for violating his bail terms.

Paul is described as white, 6ft tall, of average build, and with grey hair.

Chappell has connections in Cambridge, Essex, and London.

Anyone who has seen Chappell or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Norfolk Police at 101.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.