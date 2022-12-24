Saturday, December 24, 2022
Police In North London Are Looking For A Gunman After A Car Was Shot On A Quiet Residential Street Two Days Before Christmas.
Police were called to Abbots Road in Edgware at 9:15 p.m. on Friday (December 23) after reports of a damaged parked car. They believe it was the result of a gunshot.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a crime scene has been set up on the street while officers investigate the shooting. On Christmas Eve, forensics were seen combing the area for clues.  No arrests have been made, the gunman is still at large. There have been “no reports of any injuries,” according to a Met Police spokesperson.

Residents in Mill Hill and Burnt Oak described the road as “covered in police tape and forensics” after hearing loud gunshots late at night. One resident claimed there was a “drive-by shooting”, while another added, “they missed their target”. “The gunshots [were] so loud,” a woman who lives near the scene said.

Anyone with information that can help the police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD6692/23Dec. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

