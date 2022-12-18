Police in North Yorkshire have now arrested 50 people in the first half of this year’s annual drink and drug drive campaign

The campaign was launched on Thursday 1 December 2022. In the first eight days officers arrested eighteen people. The second week of the campaign has seen the figure increase sharply to thirty-two arrests.

This now brings the total number of arrests to 50. Out of the 50 arrests, 38 were men and 12 were women.

The break down below shows where the arrests were made in the last 7 days:

Harrogate

Ten arrests

York

Seven arrests

Scarborough

Six arrests

Hambleton

Four arrests

Ryedale

Three arrests

Craven

One arrest

Richmondshire

One arrest

In the last eight days, two of the highest readings were in Northallerton and Malton. On Tuesday 13 December 2022 police received a call from a member of the public who was reporting a driver who had been drinking in Northallerton.

On arrival officers carried out a breath test on the driver who provided a reading which was around four times over the legal alcohol limit. A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving when above the alcohol limit. At the police station, the woman failed to provide an evidential reading. She was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

At 17.00 on Thursday 15 December 2022 officers stopped a vehicle in Norton near Malton.

The vehicle was uninsured and was also not displaying tax. A breath test was conducted on the driver who provided a roadside reading of 124. A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving when above the alcohol limit and driving with no insurance.

At the police station he provided a reading of 98 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit and driving with no insurance. He was also reported the offence of displaying no tax.

Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police commented on the latest set of results:

“It’s alarming to see that we have arrested 50 people in just over two weeks for drink or drug driving in North Yorkshire.

“I would like to thank members of the public who are responding to our campaign and providing us with information about people who are driving after consuming drink or drugs.

“The message is clear; we will not tolerate drink and drug drivers on North Yorkshire’s roads”.

The force launched this year’s campaign on Thursday 01 December 2022. Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle participated in a mock road traffic collision to show members of the public the reality of drink or drug driving.

Since the launch of the campaign officers in North Yorkshire have been out patrolling the county in marked and unmarked vehicles. A specialist operation was also set up on the A66 corridor. Officers from North Yorkshire Police partnered with officers from Cumbria Police, Durham Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to target commercial drivers who use drink or drugs. A number of drivers were dealt with for motoring offences but thankfully all drivers were negative for drink or drugs.

It’s not just about having a drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – you can also be over the limit the morning after. As part of the campaign, officers have also been conducting static checks early in the morning.

Road safety officers have also been working with colleagues at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to deliver ‘Survive the drive’ events. These preventative talks explain the dangers of driving when under the influence of drink or drugs. Talks were held this week at Skipton Girls High School and Catterick Garrison.

The campaign this year focuses on people calling out behaviour. Members of the public are being asked to “save a life and call it in.” If you suspect that a driver is behind the wheel when under the influence of drink or drugs, please call 999.

This year’s campaign is in partnership with York and North Yorkshire Road Safety partnership. It runs until Saturday 31 December 2022.