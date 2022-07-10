Police were called to the intersection of Blackpool Road and Plungington Road around 4.10 p.m. yesterday (Saturday, July 9).

A cyclist and a motorcyclist collided, resulting in a broken leg for the cyclist, a man in his 30s from Preston. He was later transported to the hospital for treatment.

The motorcyclist, who was riding a Honda, came to a halt briefly before fleeing the scene before police arrived.

The road was closed for more than three hours while accident investigators investigated.

Police are seeking information and urging witnesses to come forward.

“An investigation is underway following a hit and run collision in Preston,” said Sgt Paul McCurrie of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations.

A cyclist has suffered serious injuries. “Did you happen to notice what happened?” Anyone with information should call 101 or email 3361@lancashire.police.uk, quoting log 0995 from July 9.