Monday, January 9, 2023
Monday, January 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police In Reading Have Confirmed The Discovery Of A Body In Their Search For A Missing 93-year-old Man From Earley
Home » Breaking » Police in Reading have confirmed the discovery of a body in their search for a missing 93-year-old man from Earley

Police in Reading have confirmed the discovery of a body in their search for a missing 93-year-old man from Earley

by @uknip247

Sidney Box, who was recently diagnosed with dementia, was last seen in Silverdale Road, Earley, at around 8.20 p.m. on Thursday (5 January).

Officers spent the weekend conducting searches in the surrounding area, including the Maiden Erlegh Nature Reserve. Officers said on Monday afternoon (9 January) that, while formal identification has yet to take place, they believe they have found Sidney’s body.

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported during this difficult time.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, according to officers, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“Our search for Sidney has been ongoing for four days, with volunteers from Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and the local community assisting in our search,” said Superintendent Andrew Cranidge, LPA Commander for Bracknell & Wokingham.

“Very sadly, as a result of these searches, a man’s body was located in a garden in Earley this afternoon.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has offered assistance in this search over the last four days.

“I know Sidney’s family is extremely grateful to everyone who has helped.

“This is a tragic conclusion to what has been a widespread search and my thoughts and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with Sidney’s family.

“We would like to request, on their behalf, that their privacy be respected during what will be a very difficult time for them.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

A former Romford GP was sentenced to two life sentences for sexually...

Two women were seriously injured when a canister was thrown at them...

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected firearms...

Jacqueline Jossa rubbishes return to EastEnders rumours

A Coventry man has been jailed for three and a half years...

She had been badly beaten and stabbed 37 times in the chest

A man has died a second man in his 30s, two women...

A man been detained under the Mental Health Act following reports he...

Two men have been sentenced to prison for the manslaughter of Piotr...

Man arrested after a collision with a pedestrian in Chailey leaving them...

A Met investigation identified two men as the perpetrators of a triple...

A drug dealer caught with large amounts of cannabis and around £8,000...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"