Police in Reading have confirmed the discovery of a body in their search for a missing 93-year-old man from Earley

Sidney Box, who was recently diagnosed with dementia, was last seen in Silverdale Road, Earley, at around 8.20 p.m. on Thursday (5 January).

Officers spent the weekend conducting searches in the surrounding area, including the Maiden Erlegh Nature Reserve. Officers said on Monday afternoon (9 January) that, while formal identification has yet to take place, they believe they have found Sidney’s body.

His next of kin have been notified and are being supported during this difficult time.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, according to officers, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“Our search for Sidney has been ongoing for four days, with volunteers from Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and the local community assisting in our search,” said Superintendent Andrew Cranidge, LPA Commander for Bracknell & Wokingham.

“Very sadly, as a result of these searches, a man’s body was located in a garden in Earley this afternoon.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has offered assistance in this search over the last four days.

“I know Sidney’s family is extremely grateful to everyone who has helped.

“This is a tragic conclusion to what has been a widespread search and my thoughts and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with Sidney’s family.

“We would like to request, on their behalf, that their privacy be respected during what will be a very difficult time for them.”