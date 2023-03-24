Police in Redbridge are appealing for help from the public to trace a wanted man

Friday, March 24, 2023
Balasankar Narayanan absconded while on escorted leave with staff from a facility in Ilford on Monday, 20 March.

The 35-year-old has links across London, notably Newham, Greenford, Hammersmith, Highgate and Ilford, as well as the West Midlands.

Police have made extensive enquiries to locate Narayan and those enquiries are ongoing.

Police suspect he may be using the rail network and urge any staff and travellers to report any sightings of him immediately. He could potentially be anywhere in the country.

Balasankar Narayanan can be violent – if you see him please don’t approach him, but call the police immediately ref 22MIS009098

