Police in Rotherham are appealing for your help after a delivery driver was robbed in the Swinton area last month

At around 5.15pm on Sunday 20 November, a 33-year-old man was delivering parcels in Swinton in a black Volkswagen Golf, when he pulled into a layby on Golden Smithies Lane for a break.

It is reported that a dark-coloured Transit van then pulled into the layby behind him and three men got out.

The men, who are described as white, wearing dark clothes and with their faces covered, are reported to have threatened the 33-year-old before taking a number of parcels from his vehicle.

It is understood the Transit van’s registration plate began with the letter ‘K’.

Do you live in the area and did you see this van? Were you travelling along Golden Smithies Lane that Sunday and do you have dashcam footage that could help us identify those involved?

If you have any information, please contact us using webchat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 992 of 20 November 2022.

Access webchat and the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.