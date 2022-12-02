Friday, December 2, 2022
Friday, December 2, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police In Rotherham Are Appealing For Your Help After A Delivery Driver Was Robbed In The Swinton Area Last Month
Home BREAKING Police in Rotherham are appealing for your help after a delivery driver was robbed in the Swinton area last month

Police in Rotherham are appealing for your help after a delivery driver was robbed in the Swinton area last month

by @uknip247

At around 5.15pm on Sunday 20 November, a 33-year-old man was delivering parcels in Swinton in a black Volkswagen Golf, when he pulled into a layby on Golden Smithies Lane for a break.
It is reported that a dark-coloured Transit van then pulled into the layby behind him and three men got out.
The men, who are described as white, wearing dark clothes and with their faces covered, are reported to have threatened the 33-year-old before taking a number of parcels from his vehicle.
It is understood the Transit van’s registration plate began with the letter ‘K’.
Do you live in the area and did you see this van? Were you travelling along Golden Smithies Lane that Sunday and do you have dashcam footage that could help us identify those involved?
If you have any information, please contact us using webchat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 992 of 20 November 2022.
Access webchat and the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adam Lloyd is wanted in connection to a recall to prison

A violent man stubbed out a cigarette on a woman’s head and...

15 year old and Sixteen year old set to appear in court...

A man and woman who died in a crash on the A9...

Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted and...

An investigation has been launched by gardaí (Irish police) after two bodies...

A primary school student has died after contracting Strep A

Person hit by a train at Turnham Green tube station

Have you seen missing Faith from Hedge End?

Teen arrest in taxi driver stabbing

A criminal group which used a religious charity as a front for...

Witnesses sought after man found injured in Swallownest