Jamie left Rotherham’s Maltby area this morning (Saturday, July 9), and her last reported sighting was at 12.20pm in Meadowhall.

Jamie has shoulder-length wavy brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing the outfit depicted in this image, a black and white dress.

Do you have any idea where Jamie is? If you have any information, please call 101 and reference incident 447 of 9 July 2022.