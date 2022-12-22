Thursday, December 22, 2022
Police In Rotherham Are Continuing To Ask For Your Help To Find Terence Gill
Police in Rotherham are continuing to ask for your help to find Terence Gill

Gill, 66, was reported missing yesterday (21 December) and following enquiries, he is now wanted in connection with breaching his bail.
He is described as a white man, medium to larger build, with brown, greying hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a khaki green bomber-style jacket. He also has links to Rotherham and Sheffield.
If you see Gill, please do not approach him, instead call 999. Please quote incident number 911 of 21 December when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Forlo.uk%2FiJYeK%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2bnh7CZ_ElZQpcOifYZ604u3a4b_5us_F4YY6Fh-Kt3cr0jcfvH4ufp1A&h=AT2jiSovqwmNR9MGG0FxIhtsZyo6YFgt8EWKLE0IG7FJsUuqftmSBrg3xw-VuRF4jazmxND2h8EcZA3N1DXz1Z3WLRF-o0EPjaSx-nBRbk7UfAqri7tWECt9HvSUaOmX7VrycTto4itlngIu55cWrqY&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT2kBL5zvT58JZQbl6s6tKNhjUwUBy4H1jKizOH-1IfHu1QgiDxohgBC-9VFe6tOKMPdWtboY9V4Nka_tcNb8duHo9CoasBHZYGafBe5I6i1UXUOQpAVLLV79Fximfnao2oDAoyOxT26TlCrpS1nfucb0IGekxDYZ6IxvgGKX14RBEMod_gdT86woeHoTI5OmxiwW7zqDULKuEspNg" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">https://orlo.uk/iJYeK

