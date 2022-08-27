Rotherham police have released a new photo of Aaron, 13, who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Aaron (also known as Aron in previous appeals) was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, in the Broom area of Rotherham.

He is Eastern European, standing about 5 feet tall, with a large build, short, bushy brown hair, and brown eyes.

Aaron was last seen wearing a cream hooded sweatshirt, light blue tracksuit bottoms, and navy sneakers.

Aaron’s acquaintance, a 33-year-old woman, has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction. The woman has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

“Our enquiries continue in earnest to locate this missing 13-year-old boy, as it is now over three weeks since we last had any confirmed sightings of him,” said Detective Inspector Lee Wilson, who is in charge of the investigation into Aaron’s disappearance.

Given his young age, this is obviously extremely concerning, and it is critical that we find him as soon as possible to ensure his safety and well-being.”

We understand Aaron may have travelled to London or Manchester because he has connections in both cities.

So far, one arrest has been made as part of this investigation, and anyone who is hiding Aaron or keeping him from police officers is potentially committing a criminal offence.”

I’d like to direct the public’s attention to this most recent image of Aaron, which was taken earlier this year and is one of the most recent photos we have. Has he been seen in the last three weeks? If so, where and with whom was he?” Please contact us if you have any information, no matter how insignificant you believe it is.”

You can contact us via live chat, our online portal, or by dialling 101 and referencing incident number 230 of 2 August 2022. Live chat and an online portal are available at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

