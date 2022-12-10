Police in Rotherham have released CCTV stills of two people they would like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into a reported assault earlier this year

Between 11pm on Saturday 20 August and 3am on Sunday 21 August , it is reported that two women entered the toilets in Renoirs and Rouge in The Crofts, Rotherham, when they were approached by two other women and an argument ensued. It is understood that two men entered the toilets in an attempt to diffuse the argument. Once in the toilets, one of the men is reported to have pushed one of the women. Following this, the victim left the toilets and went onto the dance floor, and at that point it is reported that a second suspect assaulted the victim, leaving her with a broken jaw that required hospital treatment.
Despite extensive enquiries, the suspects have not been identified. Police are now releasing CCTV stills of two people they believe could hold vital information about the assault and are appealing to them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.