At around 11.25pm on 28 August, it is reported that an unknown individual caused damage to a house and a car parked outside on Dunford Court in Wath-upon-Dearne.

It is understood the suspect threw a can of paint over the front door of the property and made extensive scratches to the parked car.

This incident is being investigated as a hate crime and officers are keen to identify the person in this image as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Anybody with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1131 of 28 August 2022.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

