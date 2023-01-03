Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Police in Salford are appealing to identify a man they wish to speak to following incident at HMP Forest Bank Prison

by @uknip247
At approximately  9.30am on 23 December 2022, 6 packages were thrown over HMP Forest Bank Prison wall.
Officers in Salford are investigating the incident and are seeking to identify the man pictured below as it is believed he may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information – or footage that could identify the man in the images, should call 101 – quoting the crime reference number CRI / 06FF / 00388 71 / 22. Alternatively, you can make a report via the LiveChat facility: https://orlo.uk/t6b1f
You can also make a report via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

