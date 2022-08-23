Aaron James Harris aged 24, of Aberdeen Walk, was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment at York Crown Court today.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in offering to supply cocaine at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on 1 August.

Harris’ offending occurred in Scarborough between 3 November 2021 and 16 January 2022 and was uncovered by officers from the Operation Expedite Proactive Team.

It centred around the activities of a ‘deal-line’ linked to two mobile phones which were used to offer the supply of cocaine.

Police Constable Jessie Landers, who led the investigation, said:

“The successful conviction of Harris was built upon detailed analysis of call data and mobile phone downloads.

“We were able to prove beyond any doubt that the two phones were linked to Harris, and it was clear from the text message broadcasts that he was offering the sale of cocaine during this two-month period.