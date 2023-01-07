Police in Sheffield are appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Nathaniel Soares

Soares, 32, is wanted in connection with reports of false imprisonment and assault. The offences are reported to have been committed in Sheffield in October 2022.

Soares, who has numerous alias names including Abs McLaren, Michael Spencer, Kieron Philips, Samuel Philips and Tye, is also wanted by officers in Northamptonshire.

Soares is described as Black, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of heavy build with black medium-length Afro hair. He has connections to Sheffield and Northamptonshire areas.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 429 of 25 October 2022.