Police in Sheffield have issued an appeal for information after a father and son were assaulted

At around 5.30pm on 11 September, it is reported that a group of unknown

male suspects were trying to steal fence panels from a property on

Glenholme Road, and were challenged by the man in his 60s and his

21-year-old son. The group left but then are understood to have returned

and assaulted the victims with weapons including bricks and sticks.

The description of the suspects is limited but it is believed they may have

been teenagers. One has been described as younger and shorter than the rest

of the group, another was described as quite tall and appeared to be

wearing grey clothing.

The father and son were taken to hospital to receive treatment for their

injuries.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone living locally who may

have witnessed the assault or who may have CCTV footage.

Anybody with information should call 101 quoting incident number 683 of 11

September 2022. Footage can be emailed to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent

charity Crimestoppers via their website – http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org

–

or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.