At around 5.30pm on 11 September, it is reported that a group of unknown
male suspects were trying to steal fence panels from a property on
Glenholme Road, and were challenged by the man in his 60s and his
21-year-old son. The group left but then are understood to have returned
and assaulted the victims with weapons including bricks and sticks.
The description of the suspects is limited but it is believed they may have
been teenagers. One has been described as younger and shorter than the rest
of the group, another was described as quite tall and appeared to be
wearing grey clothing.
The father and son were taken to hospital to receive treatment for their
injuries.
Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone living locally who may
have witnessed the assault or who may have CCTV footage.
Anybody with information should call 101 quoting incident number 683 of 11
September 2022. Footage can be emailed to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent
charity Crimestoppers via their website – http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org
or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
Police in Sheffield have issued an appeal for information after a father and son were assaulted
At around 5.30pm on 11 September, it is reported that a group of unknown