Police in Sheffield have released CCTV stills as part of their investigation into a reported sexual assault on a bus

On Sunday 18 September between 4.50pm and 5.10pm BST it is reported that a

25-year-old man was travelling on the 95 bus service from Hyacinth Road

into the city centre, when an unknown man approached and sat next to him.

Over the course of the journey into the city centre, the man is believed to

have sexually assaulted the victim over his clothing, causing significant

distress and upset.

Officers believe the man pictured could hold vital information and are

appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Please contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 890 of 20

September 2022.