Police in Southall launch investigation following a suspected acid attack in West London

Police In Southall Launched An Investigation Following A Suspected Acid Attack In West London

Officers from the Met Police have launched an investigation after a person was attacked with a corrosive substance that was thrown at them late on Thursday evening in the Southall area of West London

Police Paramedics from London ambulance services along with firefighters from the London Fire Brigade rushed to the scene following the attack on Lady Margaret Road in Southall at around 11pm on Thursday 30th March.

A crime scene has been established at a property and officers continue with their probe.

The Met Police have been approached for a statement.

