Police in Southampton are looking into a man’s ‘unexplained’ death

On Wednesday, his body was discovered at his Ocean Village home (March 22nd)

The death of a man in Southampton is being treated as ‘unexplained,’ according to police.

Weber Nogueira, 54, was discovered dead at his home on Channel Way in Ocean Village at 11:16 a.m. on Wednesday (March 22nd).

Hampshire Police said specially trained officers are assisting his family.

They’ve put out a call for dashcam footage.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and are keeping an open mind as to how Weber died,” said DCI Rod Kenny, who is leading the investigation.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who was driving on Canute Road, Ocean Way, Channel Way, or the surrounding Ocean Village area between 10.30pm on Tuesday, March 21st and 4.30am on Wednesday, March 22nd and has dash cam footage, as well as anyone else who may have information that can help us understand Weber’s death.”

According to Hampshire Police, there is no known threat to the general public at this time.

Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died,” Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, deputy district commander for Southampton, said.

More officers will be seen in the Ocean Village area, so if you have any information that could assist this investigation or have any concerns, please contact them when you see them.”

Those with information are asked to call Hampshire Police at 101 or report online with the reference 44230113928.

They can also upload any CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage directly here, or contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously at 0800 555 111.