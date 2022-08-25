Ashley was last seen in Southampton on Thursday, August 18, and officers have been looking for him ever since.

Since the appeal was published yesterday, police have received a number of calls from the public, which officers will investigate.

Ashley is shown in the new photo on the left, which was taken on Friday, August 19th, in Cobbett Road, Bitterne.

He is described as: -white -clean shaven -shaved head -approximately 5’8″ tall -medium to large build

Ashley frequently takes the bus to Southampton city centre, Bitterne, and Portswood, but has also been known to take the bus to Winchester.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and give the reference number 44220338497.