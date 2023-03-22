Police in Stockport are appealing for information after an attempted abduction in Hazel Grove

Thursday, March 23, 2023
At 5pm on Monday 20 March, a 14-year-old boy was approached by a man in an orange and black Mini who was parked in a layby on Jacksons Lane, Hazel Grove.

The driver asked the boy to get into his car before driving slowly behind him along Jackson’s Lane.

Thankfully, the boy was able to return home safely.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction and remains in police custody for questioning.

Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area before, during, or after the incident took place – or may have dashcam or doorbell footage – to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Chris Aunins of GMP’s Stockport division, said: “I understand this incident may cause concern amongst the community, and I would like to reassure residents that we are working around the clock to investigate it.

“I am asking for anybody that was driving along Jackson’s Lane, Hazel Grove, at 5pm on Monday who may have information, to please contact GMP by calling on 0161 856 9616 quoting log number 2697 of 20/3/2023.”

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

