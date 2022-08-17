Officers from the force were called around 10.20 p.m. after the victim, a man in his twenties, was discovered with a single stab wound in an alleyway near Manor Close.

Two men wearing balaclavas approached the man from behind and threw him from his bike to the ground. He was then thought to have been dragged along the ground and stabbed.

Soon after, two men were seen fleeing the scene towards the recreation area near Sangers Walk.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Enquiries are ongoing, and we are asking anyone who witnessed the attack, has dashcam or doorbell camera footage, or any other information to come forward.

“We would like to reassure local residents that we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible and ensure they face the consequences of their actions,” Detective Sergeant Lee Marks said.

If you can assist, please contact Surrey Police on 101 immediately using the reference PR/45220087990 via:

If you prefer not to leave your name, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.