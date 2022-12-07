Police in Surrey say no arrests have been made relating the England football player house raid

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary last night (6 December) in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody.

Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and the police helicopter. Officers from British Transport Police also provided assistance.

At this time these arrests are not being linked to an ongoing investigation into a burglary which received significant media coverage over the weekend. That separate investigation remains ongoing and as of 12:00 on Wednesday, 7 December no arrests have been made in connection with that.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances and the investigation remains ongoing.