Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Wednesday, December 7, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Say No Arrests Have Been Made Relating The England Football Player Raid
Home BREAKING Police in Surrey say no arrests have been made relating the England football player house raid

Police in Surrey say no arrests have been made relating the England football player house raid

by @uknip247

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary last night (6 December) in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody.

Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and the police helicopter. Officers from British Transport Police also provided assistance.

At this time these arrests are not being linked to an ongoing investigation into a burglary which received significant media coverage over the weekend. That separate investigation remains ongoing and as of 12:00 on Wednesday, 7 December no arrests have been made in connection with that.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances and the investigation remains ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLES

A strike involving over 2,000 London bus drivers has been called off...

Drivers urged to take extra care as Arctic blast hits parts of...

A suspect has appeared in court following a robbery at a chemist...

Police seized three imitation firearms after two men were stop-searched near a...

A former hospital worker who abused female corpses has been sentenced for...

A man has been jailed for almost 30 years after he repeatedly...

House collapse sparks evacuations as Two escapes serious injury in Hampshire

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in Leysdown-on-Sea a woman in...

A man in his 20s was standing near the train station when...

A man entered the premises where it is alleged he suggested to...

Investigation launched after sixty mile an hour police chase involving a BMW...

Sheppey’s Leysdown Road and Warden Bay Road have been closed after a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"