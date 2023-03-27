Police in Sussex are concerned for the welfare of Richard, 58, who has been reported missing

0
Richard is thought to be in the #Brighton area. He is white, 5’8″, of medium build, and has short brown/grey hair . If you see Richard, call 101, quoting serial 647 24/03.
