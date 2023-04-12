Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police in Sussex are continuing to search for missing Deborah George from Seaford

Police in Sussex are continuing to search for missing Deborah George from Seaford

by uknip247

Deborah, 46, was last seen around 9pm on Thursday (6 April) and concern is growing for her welfare.

It’s thought she may have gone camping and officers are asking anyone who sees a lone woman camping in the area to get in touch so enquiries can be carried out.

Officers are also asking members of the public to check any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage for sightings of Deborah, particularly from the areas of The Crouch in Seaford, south towards the Esplanade and towards Seaford Head.

Deborah is slim, with shoulder-length brown hair which she was wearing up. She was last seen wearing a woolly hat with beige colours, a brown jacket and had headphones with her.

She is known to have links to Lewes as well as Seaford.

If you have any information which may help, please call 101 quoting serial 1632 of 06/04. If you see Deborah, please call 999 immediately.

May Be An Image Of 1 Person And Hat
Police In Sussex Are Continuing To Search For Missing Deborah George From Seaford - Uknip
Police In Sussex Are Continuing To Search For Missing Deborah George From Seaford - Uknip
Police In Sussex Are Continuing To Search For Missing Deborah George From Seaford - Uknip

All reactions:

130130

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime scene in place after serious incident in Goodmayes

According to a forensic pathologist, Nicola Bulley Police are looking for a specific missing object where the mother died

Police offer £500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Stephen Wood

Poultry and captive birds in England and Wales can once again be kept outside starting next week, following the government’s announcement lifting the “mandatory...

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a body found in Stockport on Friday has been formally identified as Keano Byrne

In June 2017, a fire that gutted through Grenfell Tower in west London resulted in the tragic loss of 72 lives. Since then, hundreds...

A man from Coventry who thought he had got away with historic child sex abuse offences has been jailed for nine years despite his...

The joint UK and Republic of Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 has named 10 stadiums, including two unbuilt ones

The recent death of a Chinese woman due to the H3N8 bird flu virus has caused alarm among health officials worldwide

Rylan to step down from BBC Strictly It Takes Two

Actor Gerard Depardieu has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by 13 women over the past two decades

Prince Harry will attend the King’s coronation alone, while Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be attending, according to Buckingham Palace

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More