Police In Sussex Are Continuing To Search For Missing Deborah George From Seaford - Uknip

Deborah, 46, was last seen around 9pm on Thursday (6 April) and concern is growing for her welfare.

It’s thought she may have gone camping and officers are asking anyone who sees a lone woman camping in the area to get in touch so enquiries can be carried out.

Officers are also asking members of the public to check any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage for sightings of Deborah, particularly from the areas of The Crouch in Seaford, south towards the Esplanade and towards Seaford Head.

Deborah is slim, with shoulder-length brown hair which she was wearing up. She was last seen wearing a woolly hat with beige colours, a brown jacket and had headphones with her.

She is known to have links to Lewes as well as Seaford.

If you have any information which may help, please call 101 quoting serial 1632 of 06/04. If you see Deborah, please call 999 immediately.

