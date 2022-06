Jay was last seen at his house around 7.15 p.m. on Friday (17 June).

He is 5′ 5″, slim, and has short black and green dyed hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black pants, and grey shoes.

He could have taken the train to Burgess Hill. Anyone who has seen Jay is asked to contact 999 and reference serial 1402 of 17/06.