Elexus was last seen on Saturday (March 25) and may be using buses to travel around the areas of Pound Hill and Crawley town centre.

She is described as white, of medium build and with shoulder-length brown hair, normally tied back.

Her current clothing is unknown but she usually wears a black puffer jacket with a fur hood, leggings, and black trainers.

Anyone who sees Elexus or knows where she is, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1475 of 25/03.