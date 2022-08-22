Emily Pratt, 17, is missing from Brighton, and police in Sussex are looking for her.

Emily was last seen in the city’s Woodingdean neighbourhood around 4 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17), but she may have since travelled to East London.

She is described as having a slim build and long hair that she often wears in a scruffy bun. She has a heart tattoo on a finger on her right hand.

Emily was last seen wearing a long cream-colored gilet and a bright pink hooded jumper. She also had a black Ted Baker tote bag on her person.

Anyone who sees Emily or knows where she is is asked to report her sighting online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1216 of 17/08.