He is 12-years-old, black, 5’10”, of medium build with short black hair.

Gamir was last seen in the Hangleton area of Hove on Tuesday 6th December 6 but may frequent the Brighton city centre and Kemptown areas.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 921 of 08/12.