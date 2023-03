The 14-year-old may have travelled to Brighton, and also has links to the Peacehaven and Seaford areas as well as in West Sussex.

She is described as white with long dark hair, of a slim to medium build, 5’10”.

Isabelle was last seen wearing a black jumper, black leggings, and carried a silver shoulder bag.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts should call 999 and quote serial 1210 of 12/03.