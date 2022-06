Lee Oscroft, 24, of Kingshill Road in Swindon, has been charged with racially aggravated harassment and using threatening or abusive words with the intent to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.

He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear before Swindon magistrates on July 19 at 2 p.m.

Following the Swindon Town vs. Manchester City match at the County Ground on January 7, former England footballer Ashley Cole, who was part of the ITV broadcast team, was subjected to racial abuse.