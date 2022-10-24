Entry was gained to a garage on Traquair Road, between the morning of Thursday, 20 October and 06.40 BST on Friday, 21 October, 2022 and three e-bikes, a Whyte e160s light blue metallic, a turbo levo hard tail specialized e-bike and a Bergamont ladies hybrid e-bike, were taken.

The bikes are estimated to be worth around £14,000.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Dodds said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time.

“Likewise we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered these kind of bikes for sale.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0417 of 21 October, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT