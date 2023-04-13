Police in Wiltshire are appealing to the public for help in finding a 16-year-old girl missing from Bratton, Wiltshire

Amarylis Harris-Pearce, also known as Amber, was last sighted at Westbury railway station yesterday (12/04) boarding the 3.03pm train to Portsmouth but was thought to be travelling towards Andover.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with brown-blonde shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a white crop top under a black puffa jacket with black leggings, striped slider-style shoes and white socks.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

If you see Amarylis, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230038533.