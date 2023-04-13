Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, April 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police in Wiltshire are appealing to the public for help in finding a 16-year-old girl missing from Bratton, Wiltshire

Police in Wiltshire are appealing to the public for help in finding a 16-year-old girl missing from Bratton, Wiltshire

by uknip247

Amarylis Harris-Pearce, also known as Amber, was last sighted at Westbury railway station yesterday (12/04) boarding the 3.03pm train to Portsmouth but was thought to be travelling towards Andover.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with brown-blonde shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a white crop top under a black puffa jacket with black leggings, striped slider-style shoes and white socks. 

Police are concerned for her welfare.

If you see Amarylis, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230038533.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives have issued CCTV images of two women who could have information that may assist with their enquiries following an alleged theft from an...

While the UK is experiencing a housing crisis, with many families struggling to find affordable housing, the issue of short-term vacation rentals has also...

North Korea launched a missile on Thursday morning, causing confusion in northern Japan, where an evacuation order was issued and then retracted within 30...

Three men have been charged with fraud offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a website which enabled criminals to subvert...

Ben Foakes will miss Surrey’s County Championship match against Hampshire due to a minor back injury

For the first time a new study has confirmed droughts across the world are developing more rapidly as a result of climate change

The recent controversy surrounding the White Hart Inn, a pub in Greys, Essex, has sparked a discussion about the appropriateness of displaying golliwog dolls...

Fantastic news for Harry Potter fans!

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93, her family has announced

Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers were found guilty of gross misconduct after they shared offensive messages in a WhatsApp group

The car bomb attacks at Myanmar’s Yan Taing Aung pagoda on Thursday left a trail of death and destruction in their wake

Premier League football clubs have decided to end gambling sponsorships on the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More