Police in Wiltshire say that they have recently seen an increase in sextortion offences with the victim being under the age of 18-years-old

Put simply, sextortion is where criminals use fake dating or social media

accounts to befriend people online & persuade them to send intimate

pictures/videos/perform sexual acts. They record/save them and threaten to

share the content with friends & family, unless a payment is made.

Both male and females can be victims of sextortion.

DI Anthony King of the Child Internet Exploitation Team said: ” In recent

months Wiltshire Police has seen an increase in reports where children have

been identified as victims of sextortion. This offence can occur across a

number of different internet platforms whereby a young person is

communicating online with an unknown person who requests they send an

indecent image of themselves.

Once the young person sends the image the conversation changes to demands

for money and threats the image will be posted to their social media feed.

When the young person realises what has happened it can cause them

significant concern and distress.

If you’ve been the victim of sextortion please report it to us on 101 where

it will be dealt with sensitively and the appropriate safeguarding can take

place.”

Sharing indecent images of children is a crime. A child is anyone under 18

years of age

You can find more information and advice on sextortion here: