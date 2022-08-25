Following an assault outside McDonald’s on Blake Street, police in York have released CCTV of a man they want to speak with.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, and involved the suspect punching a delivery driver to the ground, rendering him unconscious and requiring hospital treatment.

Officers are asking members of the public to contact them if they recognise the man in the photograph or if they have any information about the incident that could aid the investigation.

If you can assist, please contact Jonathan Mansell at jonathan.mansell@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask for Jonathan Mansell.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

When passing on information, please include the reference number 12220148165.