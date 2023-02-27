Monday, February 27, 2023
BREAKING

Police investigate a fatal collision on the A299 in Thanet

by uknip247
This morning’s crash on the A299 Thanet Way claimed the life of a woman (February 27). The closure of a key section of the carriageway between Clapham Hill West in Whitstable and Herne Bay Junction in Herne Bay caused heavy traffic in the area.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency personnel dealt with the incident, which occurred around 4.30 a.m. Kent Police have now confirmed that a woman in her 30s died as a result of the single-car collision.

Both sides of the carriageway have now reopened, with the London-bound route remaining closed for a short time longer as emergency repairs were completed. While the major road remained closed, motorists faced heavy traffic and lengthy delays.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “We can now confirm that a woman in her 30s was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the A299 Thanet Way this morning. Although we have completed our investigations at the scene, the London-bound carriageway remains closed pending repair work by @KentHighways. Thank you for your understanding.”

The incident was cleared completely, and the road was reopened in both directions shortly before 3 p.m.

