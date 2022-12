A bus collided with a pedestrian in York Place, Brighton, shortly before midnight last night, according to Sussex Police.

According to police, the pedestrian, a 19-year-old London woman, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to email collision[email protected]sussex.police.uk quoting serial 1424 of 08/12,” a Sussex Police spokesman said.