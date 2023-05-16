Police Investigate Stabbing Incident as Victim Sustains Injury

Police in Nottinghamshire have launched an investigation following a stabbing incident that left a 19-year-old man injured. The attack occurred at approximately 9:45 pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Members of the public alerted officers after the victim sought refuge in a convenience store on Hartley Road in Radford, moments after being stabbed in the shoulder. The police quickly arrived at the scene and provided assistance. The victim was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for a single wound. Fortunately, the injury is not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, from Nottinghamshire Police, expressed concern over the incident, describing it as a “nasty assault” that inflicted a significant injury on the victim. The police are actively working to determine the circumstances leading up to the attack and are seeking the cooperation of any witnesses who may have observed an altercation.

Emphasizing the seriousness with which knife crimes are treated, DI Rukas stated that the authorities are dedicated to identifying and apprehending the person responsible for this act of violence. He urged anyone with information to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting the police at 101, quoting incident number 896 from May 9, 2023.

The police investigation is ongoing as they gather evidence and interview potential witnesses to ascertain the motive and identify the assailant. Nottinghamshire Police remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community by vigorously pursuing those involved in such acts of violence.