Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Tuesday, May 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Police Investigate Stabbing Incident as Victim Sustains Injury

Police Investigate Stabbing Incident as Victim Sustains Injury

by uknip247

Police in Nottinghamshire have launched an investigation following a stabbing incident that left a 19-year-old man injured. The attack occurred at approximately 9:45 pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Members of the public alerted officers after the victim sought refuge in a convenience store on Hartley Road in Radford, moments after being stabbed in the shoulder. The police quickly arrived at the scene and provided assistance. The victim was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for a single wound. Fortunately, the injury is not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, from Nottinghamshire Police, expressed concern over the incident, describing it as a “nasty assault” that inflicted a significant injury on the victim. The police are actively working to determine the circumstances leading up to the attack and are seeking the cooperation of any witnesses who may have observed an altercation.

Emphasizing the seriousness with which knife crimes are treated, DI Rukas stated that the authorities are dedicated to identifying and apprehending the person responsible for this act of violence. He urged anyone with information to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting the police at 101, quoting incident number 896 from May 9, 2023.

The police investigation is ongoing as they gather evidence and interview potential witnesses to ascertain the motive and identify the assailant. Nottinghamshire Police remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community by vigorously pursuing those involved in such acts of violence.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Firefighters Tackle Flat Fire in Colindale, London

Suspected Shoplifter Charged After Officer Tracks Man to Cellar

Wiltshire Multimillionaire Snubs Ferrari, Buys Lamborghini Instead

Police Appeal for Information Following Assault in Chippenham

Manhunt Launched for Sixteen-year-old Knifeman in Connection with Hastings stabbing

Functional Fitness Should Play a Central Role in Veterans’ Recovery

Sky Mobile Service Faces Disruption, Leaving Users Unable to Make or Receive Calls

Important Passport Rules for UK Travellers: What You Need to Know

Person Fatally Injured after Incident on Northern Line at Archway Station

Amnesty Bins Rolled Out for Knife Crime Week in Nottinghamshire

Man Charged with Murder of Woman in Crawley

Drone Technology Assists in Rescue of Injured Woman Missing in Woodland

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.