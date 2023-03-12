Police investigating a bicycle theft have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to

The victim left his black Carrera Vengeance bike outside the Asda store in Loughborough Road, West Bridgford, and discovered it had been stolen at around 1.30pm on 4 February 2023.

Officers are now seeking the public’s help to identify the man pictured, as they believe he may have important information that could help with their inquiries.

PCSO Jodie Turner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re looking to speak with this man as we believe he could help us with our investigation.

“Theft of bicycles is something we take seriously as we know the loss of a bike can have a significant impact upon victims, both financially and emotionally.

“We will always do everything we can to catch offenders and reunite people with their property.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the whereabouts of the stolen bike is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 610 of 4 February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.