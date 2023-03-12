Sunday, March 12, 2023
Sunday, March 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Police investigating a bicycle theft have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

The victim left his black Carrera Vengeance bike outside the Asda store in Loughborough Road, West Bridgford, and discovered it had been stolen at around 1.30pm on 4 February 2023.

Officers are now seeking the public’s help to identify the man pictured, as they believe he may have important information that could help with their inquiries.

PCSO Jodie Turner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re looking to speak with this man as we believe he could help us with our investigation.

“Theft of bicycles is something we take seriously as we know the loss of a bike can have a significant impact upon victims, both financially and emotionally.

“We will always do everything we can to catch offenders and reunite people with their property.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the whereabouts of the stolen bike is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 610 of 4 February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Police want to speak to these young men...

Police investigating an assault which left the victim...

Three men have been charged in connection with...

Officers who executed a drug warrant in Clacton,...

Police are appealing for information after a series...

Woman fighting for her life as four arrests...

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with...

A police cordon has been erected in Swindon...

This is simply unacceptable

Police are appealing for the public’s help in...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More