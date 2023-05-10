Police investigating a break-in at a takeaway restaurant have arrested two suspects

Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Officers were called to Planet Pizza, in St Wilfrids Square, Calverton, after the break-in took place at around 2.15am on Monday (8 May).

Offenders had smashed the front door of the business and stole a tips jar and the till from inside.

While carrying out house-to-house inquiries and analysing CCTV coverage in the area, response officers located two suspects.

Two men, aged 49 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Inspector Mark Stanley, neighbourhood policing inspector for Calverton, said: “Any burglary, whether on a home or business, is an invasive and unpleasant crime which we take very seriously.

“Break-ins can have an impact on businesses, both financially, and emotionally for the hard-working staff who are impacted by the offence.

“No one should have to come into their place of work to find it has been smashed into.

“The force treats burglary very seriously, with teams dedicated to preventing and investigating incidents as well as putting suspects before the courts at the earliest opportunity.

“I’m pleased we were able to locate two suspects so quickly and this is an important step.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, however, and anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 171 of 8 May 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

