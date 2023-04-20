Police investigating a burglary have released video footage of a man they would like to speak to

Thursday, April 20, 2023
Officers were called after a suspect gained entry to a flat in Huntingdon Street, Nottingham, in the early hours of Wednesday 8 February and walked out with an e-scooter.

The victim was in bed at the time of the break-in but was unharmed.

Detective Constable Tim Townsend, of Nottinghamshire Police’s specialist burglary team, said: “The victim in this case was understandably upset by what happened and we are determined to catch up with whoever was responsible.

“Burglary is a horrible crime to fall victim to and we will always thoroughly investigate all cases reported to us

“If you know the person pictured in these images – or if this is you – please get in touch with us as soon as possible by calling 101 and quoting incident 416 of 8 February 2023.”

