Police investigating a car crash that left two people in hospital are appealing for additional witnesses to come forward

Emergency services were called to Nottingham Road, Basford, shortly before 6pm on Wednesday 8 March after two cars were in a collision.

One vehicle then collided with a building on the corner of Chelmsford Road.

The driver and passenger in the other car were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

PC Emily Mitchell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a significant collision and we are still working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after it happened.

“To this end, we would like to hear from any additional witnesses who saw what happened or may have recorded it on a dashcam.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 568 of 8 March 2023.