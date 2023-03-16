Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police investigating a car crash that left two people in hospital are appealing for additional witnesses to come forward

Police investigating a car crash that left two people in hospital are appealing for additional witnesses to come forward

by uknip247

Emergency services were called to Nottingham Road, Basford, shortly before 6pm on Wednesday 8 March after two cars were in a collision.

One vehicle then collided with a building on the corner of Chelmsford Road.

The driver and passenger in the other car were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

PC Emily Mitchell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a significant collision and we are still working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after it happened.

“To this end, we would like to hear from any additional witnesses who saw what happened or may have recorded it on a dashcam.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 568 of 8 March 2023.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

After constructive talks with Health Unions, the government has put forward an...

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage to an incident in which...

Three men have been jailed for raping a woman in Barking following...

A woman who killed a toddler has been jailed for 15 years

Police have arrested five people following reports of a fight in which...

Detectives investigating a drive-by shooting outside a church in Euston have charged...

 A car stop by the county knife crime team led to the...

Detectives investigating the murder of Corey Junior Davis in Newham in 2017...

Government commits up to £3.5 billion to the future of tech and...

A fire at a bungalow in Dymchurch, Romney Marsh, is believed to...

Passenger watchdog responds to the latest round of disruptive strike action

Malfunctioning cell behaviour could be a drug target in Long COVID

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More