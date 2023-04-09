Police investigating a car key burglary quickly charged a suspect with multiple offences

Officers were called to Churchfield Lane, Radford, following reports of a break-in at a house.

Car keys were taken during the burglary at around 4.30am on Saturday (8 April), and the vehicle was stolen from the driveway.

Within an hour of the report being received, officers located and then stopped the car on the A610 Kimberley Bypass.

After arresting the suspect, further inquiries were made throughout the day, which showed they were also wanted for a string of other offences.

Krzysztof Skretowski, 37, was subsequently charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of Class B drugs.

Skretowski, of Commercial Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire, remains in custody and will appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (10 April).

Detective Constable Demi Robertson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent bit of police work, involving several departments, which resulted in the recovery of the stolen car and a suspect being arrested in quick time.

“We take all reports of burglary extremely seriously, as we understand how upsetting it is to be a victim of such an invasive crime.

“As this case shows, we are determined to seek out suspects, arrest them and put them before the courts at the earliest opportunity.”