Police investigating a collision involving a car and a woman in a supermarket car park are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Emergency services were called to the Tesco in Swiney Way, Toton, shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday (2 May 2023).

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman, was taken to hospital having suffered serious head injuries.

No arrests have been made and the driver is assisting police with their inquiries.

Investigator Louise Melbourne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are still working to understand the full circumstances of what happened. To this end we would like to hear from any additional witnesses who saw what happened or may have recorded it on a dashcam.

“The Tesco car park would have been busy with shoppers at the time of this collision, and we are asking any members of the public who have any information which could assist us with our inquiries, who has not yet had the opportunity to speak to police, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police 101, quoting incident 464 of 2 May 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.