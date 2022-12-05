Police investigating a collision on the A47 have confirmed that a seriously injured driver has died

Officers were called to the Blofield-Yarmouth Road intersection around 4.40 p.m. on Thursday, December 1.

A grey Vauxhall Corsa collided with a grey Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

The Corsa was heading east towards Great Yarmouth when it attempted to turn right into Blofield.

The second vehicle was travelling westbound towards Norwich along the 50mph zone, just before the road widens from one to two lanes.

The driver of the Corsa, a 20-year-old man, died as a result of the collision on Saturday, December 3rd, according to police.

Minor injuries were sustained by the driver of the Land Rover.

A file for the coroner is being prepared.

Officers want to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner in which it occurred, or who has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigations Unit at 101 or email [email protected]norfolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 257 of December 1, 2022.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.