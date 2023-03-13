Police investigating a crash in which a car flipped onto its side have charged a suspect.

Officers on patrol in Wollaton Vale, Wollaton, began following a car at around 9.45pm on Saturday (11 March 2023) believing the driver was not insured to get behind the wheel.

Despite officers activating their blue light the vehicle failed to stop.

Officers began a pursuit before the vehicle was involved in a collision with another car a few minutes later in Moorbridge Lane, Stapleford.

The car also struck a bollard and flipped onto its side. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Mitchell Henderson, aged 21, of Walnut Close, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, is due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 13 March) charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Police Constable James Cantrill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident but, as with all dangerous driving, the potential consequences could have been incredibly serious.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes incidents of this nature very seriously and will always look to take action against offenders. I am pleased a suspect has now been charged and placed before the courts as a result of our investigation.”