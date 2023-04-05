Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Police investigating a disturbance in the street have made two arrests

Armed officers were called to Bentinck Road, Hyson Green, at 1.20am on Tuesday (4 April) after several people were seen having a heated argument, with one allegedly claiming he had a weapon.

Some of the individuals then left the scene in a car, with no injuries reported.

The suspect vehicle was quickly traced by officers and a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both suspects were searched and no weapons were found.

Detective Inspector Danny Johnstone, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat all reports of this nature extremely seriously.

“Our investigation is continuing today and we would like to speak to anybody who saw what happened.

“We would particularly like to speak to anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage of what happened.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101quoting incident 31 of 4 April 2023.”

