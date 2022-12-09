Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run are appealing for witnesses to come forward
Home BREAKING Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run are appealing for witnesses to come forward

by @uknip247

A woman in her 50s died after being run over in Newark Road, Ollerton, at around 10.25pm yesterday (8 December).

The motorist is suspected to have hit the female pedestrian before then driving off without stopping.

She was then pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived shortly afterwards.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has any other information to contact them immediately.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends following this tragic incident.

“This will have no doubt been incredibly distressing news for them to receive, so we are deploying specialist-trained officers to offer them support at this difficult time.

“We are in the process of exploring several lines of inquiry, so would ask anyone who has information about what happened to come forward immediately.

“As well as appealing for any witnesses to contact us, we also want to hear from any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have inadvertently recorded dash-cam footage that could assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 788 of 8 December 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A scene is still ongoing, with road closures currently in place on Newark Road, between Kelsey Avenue and Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton.

P

RELATED ARTICLES

A Gosport teenager has been jailed after admitting a knife offence and...

Lee Martin, 35, and his wife Hayley, 42, claimed the money was...

Two Bedfordshire men and a man from Peterborough who kidnapped and tortured...

Prank ‘explosions’ spark unnecessary call outs for fire crews

A man from Keighley has been jailed for more than 5 years...

A serving police officer has appeared in court in connection with two...

Two men have been charged following an investigation into keyless relay thefts...

A number of weather warnings are in place across the country for...

Dangerous motorists were stopped, uninsured vehicles were seized and a suspected drug...

The men were sitting in a car before being dragged out and...

A motorist driving a quadbike has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous...

Man accused of stabbing to death an 87-year-old pensioner while he was...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"