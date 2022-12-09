Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A woman in her 50s died after being run over in Newark Road, Ollerton, at around 10.25pm yesterday (8 December).

The motorist is suspected to have hit the female pedestrian before then driving off without stopping.

She was then pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived shortly afterwards.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has any other information to contact them immediately.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends following this tragic incident.

“This will have no doubt been incredibly distressing news for them to receive, so we are deploying specialist-trained officers to offer them support at this difficult time.

“We are in the process of exploring several lines of inquiry, so would ask anyone who has information about what happened to come forward immediately.

“As well as appealing for any witnesses to contact us, we also want to hear from any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have inadvertently recorded dash-cam footage that could assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 788 of 8 December 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A scene is still ongoing, with road closures currently in place on Newark Road, between Kelsey Avenue and Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton.

