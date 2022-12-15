Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

cell
Home BREAKING Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Ollerton have arrested a man

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Ollerton have arrested a man

by @uknip247

A woman in her 50s died after being run over in Newark Road, Ollerton, at around 10.25pm on December 8.

The motorist is suspected to have hit the female pedestrian before then driving off without stopping.

She was then pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived shortly afterwards.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man from Worksop with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report the incident. He has been released on bail while investigations continue.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The investigation is moving at pace, and we have now arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the incident.

“This has been incredibly distressing for the victim’s family and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 788 of 8 December 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling...

Breaking: Eight Dead after Dinghy capsize in the English Channel

After a migrant boat capsized, a group of fishermen rescued 31 people...

A fisherman whose crew rescued 31 people stranded in the English Channel...

Four people died after a migrant boat ran into difficulties crossing the...

Learn about the effects of silica, or silicon dioxide, on hair

UDPATED:Three people dead with more missing after an asylum seeker dinghy capsized...

A migrant boat capsized in the English Channel, dumping dozens of people...

Detectives are continuing their investigation following the death of a 26-year-old man...

Commuters set to face a second day of severe rail disruption as...

Lane 4 is closed on the #M25 clockwise between Junction 2 #Dartford...

Broken Britain: A teenager from Luton has been sentenced to rehabilitation for...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"