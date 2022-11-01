Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Newton Abbot are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a Toyota Yaris and
a KTM 350 motorcycle, near Haccombe Cross, Coffinswell, Newton Abbot at
around 11.30am on Saturday 29 October.
As a result of the collision, the 54-year-old male rider of the motorcycle
was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene and officers from the Roads
Policing Team conducted a thorough investigation to establish how the
collision occurred.
The road was reopened at around 7pm.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage
that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here
or
by calling 101 quoting log number 357 of 29/10/22.