Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Newton Abbot are appealing for any witnesses to come forward

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a Toyota Yaris and

a KTM 350 motorcycle, near Haccombe Cross, Coffinswell, Newton Abbot at

around 11.30am on Saturday 29 October.

As a result of the collision, the 54-year-old male rider of the motorcycle

was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene and officers from the Roads

Policing Team conducted a thorough investigation to establish how the

collision occurred.

The road was reopened at around 7pm.